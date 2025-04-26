Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Rovinj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

villas
101
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …
Price on request
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 2
Business-Residential House in the Heart of Rovinj A business-residential house with a courty…
$1,22M
Leave a request
6 room house in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 408 m²
Apartment building with 6 separate apartments and garage, Rovinj, Istria, 408 m2 gross This …
$1,82M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go