  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Rovinj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

villas
101
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
In the Zagreb district of Donja Dubrava, a modern residential building with three floors (gr…
$284,523
3 bedroom apartment in Opcina Pirovac, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Opcina Pirovac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$1,23M
3 bedroom house in Kras, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kras, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale are four modern villas located in an idyllic setting in the interior of the island …
$737,574
3 bedroom apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
In a quiet part of Jezera on the island of Murter, a high-quality residential building with …
$709,022
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to a unique world of luxury and family vacation in the heart of Dalmatia. We present…
$401,339
2 bedroom apartment in Simuni, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Simuni, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Nestled in the charming fishing village of Šimuni on Pag Island, this exclusive modern devel…
$370,663
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$309,844
5 bedroom house in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
In the heart of Istria, surrounded by untouched nature and famous historical monuments, you …
$2,05M
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Luxuriously furnished apartments for sale in Malinska on the island of Krk, 200 meters from …
$969,545
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$245,238
4 bedroom house in Marusici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Marusici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Welcome to Villa Maestral  in Marušići, near Omiš, an architectural gem extending over 298 m…
$2,17M
3 bedroom house in Zrnovo, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Zrnovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Welcome to a luxury oasis on the enchanting island of Korčula, located in Žrnovo, where two …
$1,94M
