Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Komiza
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Komiza, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Grad Komiza, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
I26960 Vinka Foretića
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes