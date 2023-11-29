Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Buje, Croatia

House in Buje, Croatia
House
Buje, Croatia
Area 382 m²
€780,000
4 room house in Nova Vas, Croatia
4 room house
Nova Vas, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD Beautiful villa with pool! A beautiful villa with a swimming pool, which …
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa in Buje, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Buje, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Buje, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Buje, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
The fertile area of ​​Buje is a slightly hilly region favored by the Mediterranean climate. …
€820,000
4 room house in Nova Vas, Croatia
4 room house
Nova Vas, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
A stone house from 1818 with a swimming pool near Novigrad for sale. The house was renovated…
€490,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Nova Vas, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Nova Vas, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…
Price on request
