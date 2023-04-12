Russia
Restaurants for sale in Russia
7 properties total found
Restaurant
Russia, Russia
2 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000,000
For sale premises for public catering (food service) with a large plot and a large area in t…
Restaurant
Volsk, Russia
5 498 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale near the Embankment of Cosmonauts, on the street leading to the…
Restaurant
Tatishchevo, Russia
60 m²
Price on request
I offer for sale a separate building (former water tower). The building is located in the ce…
Restaurant
Saratov, Russia
2 643 m²
Price on request
Acquisition, Catering: Bar, Club, Shisha. Valid format: karaoke bar, night club, shisha. Cap…
Restaurant
Saratov, Russia
150 m²
Price on request
Placement for sale (not valid kafe) in the Leninsky district of the city in the 4th Dachnaya…
Restaurant
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
956 m²
Price on request
Placement of 95.6 square meters in a densely populated area. 1st Dachnaya, on the street Ale…
Restaurant
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
309 m²
€ 1,589,005
For sale premises in a prestigious business class complex of 309.3 m2 located in the club ho…
Regions with properties for sale
in Saratov
in Kaliningrad
in Siberian Federal District
in poselenie Desenovskoe
in Krasnoyarsk Krai
in Khimki
in poselenie Voronovskoe
in Leningrad oblast
in Mozhaysky District
in Moskovsky Settlement
in Odintsovo
in Balashikha
in Engels
in Kaluga
in Krasnogorsk
in Kaluga Oblast
in Vladikavkaz
in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania
in North Caucasus Federal District
in Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
