Business for sale for sale in Russia

Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
397 m²
€ 391,143
Art. 41612999 We offer for sale a finished, active business. On one fenced landscaped area …
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
125 m²
€ 335,416
Art. 40712859 Dear customer! We offer to buy seven fully finished and already existing high…
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 144,164
Art. 40542743 A DIFFERENT OPTION FOR the purchase of real estate that will delight you an…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
31 m²
€ 168,157
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
89 m²
€ 168,269
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
142 m²
€ 527,243
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
116 m²
€ 220,433
Art. 33629862 Hello dear buyer! You have to sell commercial premises on the ground floor in…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
164 m²
€ 370,192
Art. 34800766 Dear customer! We present to your attention a finished business, an operati…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
113 m²
€ 448,718
Art. 33543412 Hello dear buyer! We offer you a view room of 114 square meters located on t…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
391 m²
€ 1,985,575
Art. 33544070 Hello dear buyer! To your attention, it is proposed to build a functioning re…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
198 m²
€ 448,605
Art. 31101154 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a functioning mini-hotel in the hear…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
56 m²
€ 191,827
Art. 28617033 Hello, dear buyer!In a house that has absorbed a two-century history, a profit…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
177 m²
€ 201,923
Art. 27733521 Dear buyer. We offer commercial premises in a non-residential fund. Equipped u…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
119 m²
€ 175,000
Art. 27713373 Dear customer. We offer commercial non-residential premises. Located in a prom…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
412 m²
€ 447,596
Art. 16839478 It is offered for the purchase of non-residential premises for the office, med…
