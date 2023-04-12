Show property on map Show properties list
Business for sale for sale in Russia

15 properties total found
Established businessin Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
397 m²
€ 391,143
Art. 41612999 We offer for sale a finished, active business. On one fenced landscaped area …
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
125 m²
€ 335,416
Art. 40712859 Dear customer! We offer to buy seven fully finished and already existing high…
Established businessin Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 144,164
Art. 40542743 A DIFFERENT OPTION FOR the purchase of real estate that will delight you an…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
31 m²
€ 168,157
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
89 m²
€ 168,269
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
142 m²
€ 527,243
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
116 m²
€ 220,433
Art. 33629862 Hello dear buyer! You have to sell commercial premises on the ground floor in…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
164 m²
€ 370,192
Art. 34800766 Dear customer! We present to your attention a finished business, an operati…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
113 m²
€ 448,718
Art. 33543412 Hello dear buyer! We offer you a view room of 114 square meters located on t…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
391 m²
€ 1,985,575
Art. 33544070 Hello dear buyer! To your attention, it is proposed to build a functioning re…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
198 m²
€ 448,605
Art. 31101154 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a functioning mini-hotel in the hear…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
56 m²
€ 191,827
Art. 28617033 Hello, dear buyer!In a house that has absorbed a two-century history, a profit…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
177 m²
€ 201,923
Art. 27733521 Dear buyer. We offer commercial premises in a non-residential fund. Equipped u…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
119 m²
€ 175,000
Art. 27713373 Dear customer. We offer commercial non-residential premises. Located in a prom…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
412 m²
€ 447,596
Art. 16839478 It is offered for the purchase of non-residential premises for the office, med…

