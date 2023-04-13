Shops for sale in Northern Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
13 properties total found
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop has 90 sqm retail space. It has a …
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Theshop has 58sqm retail space on the groun…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
150 m2 total Shop space is available for rent in Aglantzia.The ground floor consists of 98m2…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop in Agios Demetrios, close to all amenities and services such as shops, res…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 174sqm ground floor…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of an open plan retail a…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A spacious shop on the ground floor of the building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a gro…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 2,000,000
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279sqm comprising of …
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level and basement, in a central location, in Nicosia …
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.It comprises of a…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Trypiotis in the heart of the Nicosia’s retail and business center. It is lo…

