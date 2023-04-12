Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Bulgaria

15 properties total found
Investmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Investment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 135,000
Investmentin Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Investment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 62,500
Investmentin Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Investment
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
€ 51,900
Investmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
Investment
Ravda, Bulgaria
33 m² 6 Floor
€ 34,812
The new apartment complex premium Marea Garden 2 is located 5 minutes walk from the Central …
Investmentin Obzor, Bulgaria
Investment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 1,250,000
Investment 3 bedroomsin Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment 3 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath 134 m²
€ 250,000
The apartment is located on Str. Paris – a prestigious and peaceful area in the center of th…
Investmentin Koprivshtitsa, Bulgaria
Investment
Koprivshtitsa, Bulgaria
€ 300,000
Cholakov House is a work of Renaissance architecture. The house was built before the liber…
Investmentin Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
Investment
Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
€ 2,000,000
Nestled amidst the forests of Gotse Delchev, the Omaya Eco-settlement extends over a vast …
Investmentin Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
Investment
Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
€ 2,000,000
Investmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Investment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 627 m²
€ 1,250,000
We Have an Exclusive Offer - Absolutely New Hotel 39 rooms Location : Located in the me…
Investmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Investment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
30 m²
€ 13,000
bicycle rental and bike shop in the resort complex Sunny Beach, with excellent indicators of…
Investmentin Borovets, Bulgaria
Investment
Borovets, Bulgaria
6 682 m²
€ 1,690,000
Real estate agency presents an investment site in Sunny Beach resort. "Borovets"…
Investmentin Pamporovo, Bulgaria
Investment
Pamporovo, Bulgaria
5 661 m²
€ 2,000,000
The holiday complex is situated in the north part of complex Pamporovo, quadrant 7 right b…
Investmentin Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
55 m²
€ 35,000
Investmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Investment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …

