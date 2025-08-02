Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Daun Penh
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 32 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/32
mysterious and cool Cambodia! Cambodzaras of the Eastern Australia. The Bolshoi Construct…
$71,613
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 43
43-story multifunctional building, built by a reliable developer! The complex is located in…
$80,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go