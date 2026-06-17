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Terraced Studios in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Khan Boeng Keng Kang
3
Khan Daun Penh
4
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 room studio apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 36/43
A turnkey studio with a smart home system with an area of 39.28 square meters in a ready-mad…
$162,182
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Properties features in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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