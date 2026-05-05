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Studios with garden for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Khan Daun Penh
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 room studio apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 29/60
Studio apartment "turnkey" with an area of ​​31 sq.m. on the 29th floor of a residential com…
$98,890
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