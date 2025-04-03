Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Tervel
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tervel, Bulgaria

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer you a parterre 2 room apartment at Vineyards Resort between Aheloy and Kableshkovo …
$98,559
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Properties features in Tervel, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
