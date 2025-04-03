Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Svishtov
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Svishtov, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Ovcha Mogila, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Ovcha Mogila, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Property situated in a well developed village, well known with its natural mineral water spr…
$50,428
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has an area of 195 sqm and consists of two floors. On the ground floor are: an ent…
$306,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svishtov, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes