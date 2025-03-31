Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ruen, Bulgaria

5 bedroom house in Vresovo, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Vresovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
ID33385722 Price: 191,200EUROS location: vRSOVOVOVILAGE, BURGASRION, 40KMFROMBURGAS ROOMS…
$206,290
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Prosenik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Prosenik, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
This charming two -story house in the picturesque village of Prosenik, region of Burga, offe…
$137,577
Leave a request
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Properties features in Ruen, Bulgaria

