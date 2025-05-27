Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Plovdiv
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa in Karavelovo, Bulgaria
Villa
Karavelovo, Bulgaria
Area 293 m²
A luxury house in the ski resort of Kranjska Gora.Beautiful furnished house in an exclusive …
$5,23M
Leave a request
Villa in Karavelovo, Bulgaria
Villa
Karavelovo, Bulgaria
Area 815 m²
House with a large plot of land near the pearl of Slovenia - Lake Bled.Separate house 800 me…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavelovo, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavelovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,58M
Leave a request
Villa in Karavelovo, Bulgaria
Villa
Karavelovo, Bulgaria
Area 225 m²
Villa within walking distance of the famous Lake Bled.Beautifully renovated villa in a quiet…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Kalofer, Bulgaria
Villa 4 rooms
Kalofer, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
"SQARE" agency has available for it's clients and colleagues: Sunny,spacious and cozy vil…
$27,119
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go