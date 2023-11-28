Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Ovcha kupel

Residential properties for sale in Ovcha kupel, Bulgaria

apartments
34
35 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
€187,059
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/7
€162,095
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/7
€104,176
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/6
€121,200
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/7
€256,866
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
€130,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 5
€72,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
€105,904
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 4
€162,729
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property offers to your attention a detached house in its own yard. It is located nex…
€375,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/6
"DRIUM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-bedroom apartment in. Ovcha kupel is a newly built …
€99,990
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new …
€144,119
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new …
€151,557
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new lu…
€85,669
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new lu…
€91,740
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new …
€135,960
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in Ovcha Kupel. It is located in a n…
€94,931
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Ovcha Kupel. It is located in a…
€119,992
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Ovcha Kupel. It is located in a…
€135,381
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in Ovcha Kupel. It is located in a n…
€93,525
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Ovcha Kupel. It is located in a…
€120,862
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/19
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished one-bedroom apartment in. Ovcha Kupel in a new…
€153,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/5
€165,200
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/6
€183,439
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/7
€140,554
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a luxuriously furnished four-bedroom apartment in. Gorna B…
€490,000
Apartment with bath house in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment with bath house
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/5
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sa…
€162,845
Apartment with bath house in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment with bath house
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
€115,300
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/8
€197,997
Apartment with bath house in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment with bath house
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/8
€150,270
Properties features in Ovcha kupel, Bulgaria

