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Houses for sale in Krushari, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Aleksandria, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aleksandria, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house with a large property in the villa…
$46,888
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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