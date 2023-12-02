Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Krasno selo, Bulgaria

Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Krasno Selo. The apartment is l…
€157,924
per month
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Beautiful village. The apartme…
€179,550
per month
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 115 m²
Floor 6/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Beautiful village. The apartme…
€149,400
per month
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/5
€293,929
per month
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/12
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in Krasno Selo. The apartment is loc…
€100,143
per month
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 72 m²
€85,490
per month
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Agency Kvadrat offers one-bedroom apartment in a small residential building, Krasno selo. …
€100,000
per month
2 room apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€149,000
per month
1 room apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€89,000
per month
3 room apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€229,000
per month
Properties features in Krasno selo, Bulgaria

