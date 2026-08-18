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Houses with garage for sale in Ivanovo, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Cherven, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Cherven, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this charming two-storey house, located in one of the m…
$32,425
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Solid 3-Bedroom House with 998 sq.m. Garden & Garage | Shtraklevo, Ruse Area IBG Real Estate…
$78,746
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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