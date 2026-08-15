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Houses for sale in Ivanovo, Bulgaria

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4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Bozhichen, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Bozhichen, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates offers for sale an old countryside property with excellent renovation poten…
$59,951
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Trastenik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Trastenik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this one-storied house with 2 bedrooms, set on…
$35,225
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Cherven, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Cherven, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this charming two-storey house, located in one of the m…
$32,443
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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3 bedroom house in Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Solid 3-Bedroom House for Sale with Large Garden – Shtraklevo Village, Ruse Area We are plea…
$79,135
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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