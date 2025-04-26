Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Burgas, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
2 new single -family houses between pomory and Sarafovo. The exclusive Victoria Avenue East …
$1,369
per month
2 bedroom house in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
New detached house between Pomorie and Sarafovo. We offer you a new detached house of a sp…
$1,198
per month
