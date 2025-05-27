Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Orikum, Albania

1 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
🌊🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN COLD WATER, VLORA 📍 Bar Restaurant “Kalaja” 🌅 Frontal sea v…
$252,860
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 6
2+1 apartment for sale in Orikum, Vlora. 🏷 Price: 115.900 Euro/Total 📐 Surface: 85 m2/gr…
$129,778
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
