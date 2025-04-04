Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Lezhe
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lezhe, Albania

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Lezhe, Albania
2 bedroom house
Lezhe, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 2
180 000 € - bargaining 2 floor house on the land plot of 600 sq.m. With a certificate, on…
$192,867
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lezhe, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes