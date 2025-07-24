Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Dajt
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Dajt, Albania

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Linze, Albania
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Linze, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 5
✅ Selling price: 650,000 Euros ✅ Location: In the Fresku area, Linzë, Dajt ✅ Total area: 450…
$746,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lanabregas Shtepeza, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lanabregas Shtepeza, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex/Penthouse with fantastic view in Linze for sale! The apartment is located in an exclu…
$481,206
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dajt, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go