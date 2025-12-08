PERCENT&CO DUBAI REAL ESTATE

  1. Realting.com
Art of Living Mall, 2nd Floor, Al Barsha 2, Dubai, UAE
Real estate agency
Less than a month
English, Русский
percentco.ae/
About the agency

PERCENT&CO REAL ESTATE
Licensed real estate agency in Dubai. We work directly with top developers.
Our services are completely free for buyers of primary market properties.
Buying through our agency is more profitable than buying directly from the developer.

We help investors purchase properties at early stages of construction with the best discounts and exclusive conditions.

+30–50% price growth during construction
Guaranteed rental income after completion
Flexible payment plans from developers
Access to off-market offers

Total Closed Deals: $1.7 billion
Average Client ROI: 15%

Services

360° SERVICE

Property from top developers
We find apartments, villas, and townhouses only from trusted developers. We show the best options for your budget. No hidden fees. You know exactly what you buy.

Service for international clients
We work with clients from all over the world. We help open a bank account, choose property, and buy it remotely. Everything is clear and with personal support.

Rental income and price growth
We show which properties bring the most income. We compare areas, calculate possible rent, and forecast price growth.

Legal support
Our specialists guide you through the whole buying process. We check documents, prepare contracts, and make sure everything is safe and legal.

Team of experts
Our team are top UAE real estate professionals. We work with buyers “for themselves” and investors with portfolios worth millions.

Monday
09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 21:00
Thursday
09:00 - 21:00
Friday
09:00 - 21:00
Saturday
09:00 - 21:00
Sunday
09:00 - 21:00
Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Mair Teza
Mair Teza
491 property
