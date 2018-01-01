Nairobi Real Estates Limited
Kenya, Kitengela Market Plaza - 00619
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English
Website
We are on social networks
Company description
We Feature Houses for Sale in Nairobi Kenya, Houses to rent in Nairobi and other Kenya Real Estate Listings such as Plots of Land for Sale in Kenya, Apartments in Nairobi, and Real Estate investments in Kwale, Narok, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado and Kilific Counties. You will find listings of Diani Beach Plots, Diani Beach Kenya Holiday rentals, Malindi Properties, Apartments for Sale in Nairobi, Kileleshwa Apartments, Kitengela Plots, Lavington Houses, Runda Houses, among others.
Houses
Lands
Our agents in Kenya
Agencies nearby