  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. LESAMA LIMITED

LESAMA LIMITED

Kenya, Nairobi
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 1 month
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
lesama.co.ke/
We are on social networks
About the agency

Lesama Limited is a real estate company that delivers a full range of property services namely: Property Management, Estate Agency, and Property Valuation. In addition, we are uniquely equipped to offer other services such as selling of properties, letting and leasing of residential and commercial properties. Lesama Limited provides professional property services to our clients in a wide range of sectors in our economy. Our proud clientele entails individual developers of commercial and residential buildings and farmers.

Our Mission

To be the premier company in the provision of Real Estate and Consultancy Services to property owners, occupiers and investors.

Our Vision

To be the preferred partner in the provision of real estate and consultancy services globally.

 

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 18:20
(UTC+3:00, Africa/Nairobi)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Kenya
Esther Mungai
Esther Mungai
15 properties
Agencies nearby
Nairobi Real Estates Limited
Kenya, OloosirkonSholinke ward
Residential property 1 Lands 4
We Feature Houses for Sale in Nairobi Kenya, Houses to rent in Nairobi and other Kenya Real Estate Listings such as Plots of Land for Sale in Kenya, Apartments in Nairobi, and Real Estate investments in Kwale, Narok, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado and Kilific Counties. You will find listings of D…
Leave a request
To-Let Digital Agency
Kenya, Nairobi
Residential property 1
Finding a Home, a perfect Property or an ideal Office space has never been a pipe dream but now an affordable reality with TO-LET DIGITAL AGENCY. We are a Professional Registered Global Property Listing and Real Estate Online Marketing Company based in Kenya incorporating state of the art…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go