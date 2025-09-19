About the agency

Lesama Limited is a real estate company that delivers a full range of property services namely: Property Management, Estate Agency, and Property Valuation. In addition, we are uniquely equipped to offer other services such as selling of properties, letting and leasing of residential and commercial properties. Lesama Limited provides professional property services to our clients in a wide range of sectors in our economy. Our proud clientele entails individual developers of commercial and residential buildings and farmers.

Our Mission

To be the premier company in the provision of Real Estate and Consultancy Services to property owners, occupiers and investors.

Our Vision

To be the preferred partner in the provision of real estate and consultancy services globally.