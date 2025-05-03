  1. Realting.com
  Agencies
DOO First Line Property

Montenegro, Bar
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
1 year
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:11
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$201,954
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
​​​Layan Green Park 2: A World Class Ecological ComplexThe natural charm of Phuket is embodied in Layan Green Park 2, a unique apartment complex in the Bangtao/Layan area. Just 750 meters from the picturesque Bang Tao Beach, it offers the perfect combination of luxury and ecology.Constructio…
Apartment building Above Element
Apartment building Above Element
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Above Element – your Mediterranean paradise in Phuket. A large walking terrace on the roof, panoramic windows, cozy balconies, relaxation areas surrounded by flowers and greenery.There is everything for a comfortable and healthy life, creativity and self-expression. Fans of an active lifesty…
Residential complex Henessy
Residential complex Henessy
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
When we say Hennessy, we mean exceptional luxury and a standard of taste. If you see your future in following these principles, open a new chapter of your life at Hennessy Residence.The unique complex is located just a few steps from the picturesque Karon Beach in Phuket. Snow-white quartz s…
Our agents in Montenegro
Igor Petrov
Igor Petrov
1 property
Agencies nearby
ES35.com
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 73 Сommercial property 2 Lands 4
ES35.com - A portal to a new life in the Balkans! ES35 real estate platform is great tool for both: those who try to sell real estate or rent out their propery and those who wants to buy a house, apartment, land or business premises as well as those who are searching for a best properies …
PRO Silver
GATE Realty
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 306 Сommercial property 11 Long-term rental 28
We are the REGISTERED REAL ESTATE AGENCY in Montenegro that provides a full range of services at all stages of the property purchase process in Montenegro. Our database includes more than 400 properties, and cooperation with reliable lawyers, accountants and renovation and furnishing special…
Languages
Русский, Српски
Kamin nekretnine Budva
Montenegro, Prijevor
Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away…
Monte-Life Real estate agency Agentstvo nedvizhimosti
Montenegro, Budva Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 22
The Monte-Life Agency has a 10-year experience in the real estate market of Montenegro. We have an extensive property database throughout the whole country: studio apartments, houses, high-end accommodation, hotels, boutique villas, investment projects, and construction sites. We accompany o…
Adria Stone
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 429 Сommercial property 13 Lands 30
The experience of our agents, in the successful operations of the company on the real estate market, enables us to offer clients a high level of services that meet the expectations of the most demanding clients. The covered wide range of Adria Stone s services starts with a personalized appr…
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
