California Select Realty
Thailand,
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English
Company description
Our Firm specializes in Real Estate, Finances, and Business services and works with clients globally. We help our multi-industry clients manage their businesses both small and large and help them plan for the future to grow and maintain their business. We are always at the leading edge of pioneering innovative solutions for our clients globally especially in today’s rapidly changing and competitive market. Our focused, innovative advice helps you gain a competitive advantage and successfully implement your real estate activities in markets across the globe.
Services
Relocation, Luxury, Commercial
