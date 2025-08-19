  1. Realting.com
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Tvoya Stolica

Belarus, Minsk
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
7 years 6 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.t-s.by/
About the agency
Founded in 1996, The Your Capital Group is a leader of the real estate market and provides comprehensive services in all its segments. There are more than 250 highly qualified professionals working in our team. Responsibility, honesty, and legal integrity are the main grounds of our work. Constant technology and service development, quality control, and high professionalism of our employees help us to fulfill our work in good faith and be as helpful to our clients as possible. We are always open to cooperation. We guarantee to provide great, high-quality products to our customers; modern technologies, friendly, honest relationships, and new opportunities to our team; European standards to the real estate market; and responsibility and protection to society. We are positive about becoming one of the leaders of the country's new economy.
Services
The Your Capital Group operates in all the real estate market segments and provides a full range of services: purchase and sale, rental, consulting services for residential and commercial real estate. Experience, professionalism, and modern technologies are the guarantees of our success.
Our agents in Belarus
Elena Saykovskaya
Elena Saykovskaya
42 properties
centr@t-s.by
centr@t-s.by
42 properties
mk@t-s.by
mk@t-s.by
15 properties
uz@t-s.by
uz@t-s.by
15 properties
