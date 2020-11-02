  1. Realting.com
Belarus, ул. Кульман 35а, каб. 9а, 220013, Минск
Silvan-Invest
Real estate agency
English, Русский
www.silvan7800.by
Company description

The main goal of our company when providing services is fast and high-quality real estate transactions. Besides, we constantly monitor the market to provide our clients with up-to-date recommendations for commercial property transactions. Today, we possess a wide database of loyal sellers (lessors) and buyers (lessees) of commercial real estate.

Services
  • Commercial property sales;
  • Commercial property lease.
Verdana
Verdana
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Сильван-Инвест

IDEAL RELATIONSHIP OF THE PRICE AND PLACE OF THE VERDAN EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX FROM THE REPORTAGE OF THE PROPERTIES, DUBAI.

INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.

COMPLEX
Verdana complex is conceived as a picturesque green oasis built in the middle of a noisy metropolis. It is part of the major target area of the emirate of Dubai Investment Park.
The construction of the complex began in the second quarter of 2022, and its transfer to operation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

APARTMENTS FROM 87.550 $

On the territory there is a 10-story house with apartments of various sizes.
- apartments - from 32 to 35 sq.m.
- one-room apartments - from 57 to 66 sq.m.
- two-room apartments - from 86 to 89 sq.m.
- three-room apartments - from 107 to 122 sq.m.
All apartments and apartments are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and are equipped with premium plumbing.

TAUNHAUSES FROM 172.550 $
The project presents low-rise buildings – these are more than 200 townhouses.
- one-room Townhouses - from 60 to 64 sq.m + patio from 2 to 5 acres.
- two-room Townhouses - from 93 to 103 sq.m + patio from 4 to 10 acres.
- four-room Townhouses - from 220 to 250 sq.m + patio from 10 to 15 acres.
All townhouses are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and equipped with premium plumbing. For each highlighted cozy patio! Spacious balconies or terraces, personal parking, central air conditioning, laundry are provided.

COMPLEX TERRITORY
The territory provides for a number of amenities and entertainment:

- 2 adults and 2 children's pools
- modern gym with fitness area
- picturesque parks with walking and treadmills
- playgrounds
- cozy recreation areas
- a public center with shops of various kinds

LOCATION
Verdana – part of the popular business district of Dubai Investment Park. DIP is conceived as an environmentally friendly multifunctional community with a wide variety of residential and commercial real estate. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and various amenities for family vacations and maintaining an active lifestyle. There is also an industrial sector with commercial facilities, representative offices of various companies and banks.

-INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.
-BASTER-SECURITY DISPUTURE.
-PERSONAL DISCOUNTS FOR 100% PAYMENT!
 

