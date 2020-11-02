Silvan-Invest
Belarus, ул. Кульман 35а, каб. 9а, 220013, Минск
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Company description
The main goal of our company when providing services is fast and high-quality real estate transactions. Besides, we constantly monitor the market to provide our clients with up-to-date recommendations for commercial property transactions. Today, we possess a wide database of loyal sellers (lessors) and buyers (lessees) of commercial real estate.
Services
- Commercial property sales;
- Commercial property lease.
