Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Ras al-Khaimah
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Mina Al arab
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 412 m²
If you are looking to invest in a full-floor penthouse suite in a beachfront location, this …
$17,75M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
This 4-bedroom apartment in Ixora offers a perfect blend of luxury and comfort. The expansiv…
$1,99M
Leave a request
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Inspired by the healing properties of turquoise, Chic Tower is where wellness and opulence m…
$350,397
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Situated on one of the last waterfront plots of Dubai Water Canal, Cavalli Couture is an ult…
$4,80M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Inspired by the healing properties of turquoise, Chic Tower is where wellness and opulence m…
$467,196
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
Property Features: * 3 En suite bedrooms * Built-in wardrobe * Spacious Layout * Open co…
$5,86M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
This remarkable 3-bedroom apartment in Celadon 2 at City Walk offers an exquisite living exp…
$1,99M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 7/15
Apartments in the PASSO project by Omniyat on the prestigious island of Palm Jumeirah! Luxur…
$1,12M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Sunlit spaces, exceptional kitchens, and stunning fixtures and finishes are available in eve…
$1,64M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Inspired by the healing properties of turquoise, Chic Tower is where wellness and opulence m…
$934,393
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment at Address The Bay in Dubai Harbour offers a modern and elegant liv…
$2,34M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Step into this contemporary 1-bedroom apartment in Residences 15. The open-plan living and d…
$468,450
Leave a request

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go