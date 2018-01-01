Complex of furnished apartments and townhouses Eleganz close to highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €223,559

67 m² 1

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartments in the promising residential complex The Nook in the area of Jebel Ali! For residents of the complex, world-class amenities are presented: pedestrian zones, a children's playground, a temperature-controlled pool, cross and bicycle paths, a prayer room, indoor parking, a cafe and a restaurant, a picturesque park with a zone for walking pets, a modern gymnasium, concierge services and security. Nook is a short walk from Energy Metro Station. In the immediate vicinity is the Ibn Battuta shopping center and the Plaza Festival — IKEA & ACE with many different stores. In about half an hour, you can get by car to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as get to the Dubai Mall, La Mer and Burj Al Arab shopping center. The developer offers a convenient payment plan: 10% - down payment 90% - upon completion It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online. Return on investment is an average of 6%. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!