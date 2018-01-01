  1. Realting.com
  Complex of furnished apartments and townhouses Eleganz close to highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Complex of furnished apartments and townhouses Eleganz close to highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

We offer beautiful apartments and townhouses with panoramic views.

The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' pool and a playground, a barbecue area, a landscaped garden, lounge areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 14 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 16 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 8 minutes
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oakley Square by Ellington Properties Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,189 Sqft Powder room Study area Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Kid's play area Parks & Leisure Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Shopping area Cycling, Jogging & Running track Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Lap Pool Baja shelf Cabanas Lush spaces Padel tennis Cinema room Location Nearby; Palm Jumeirah – 10 mins Dubai Marina – 15 mins Burj Khalifa – 20 mins Burj Al Arab – 20 mins The Walk JBR – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
1 property
Apartments in the promising residential complex The Nook in the area of Jebel Ali! For residents of the complex, world-class amenities are presented: pedestrian zones, a children's playground, a temperature-controlled pool, cross and bicycle paths, a prayer room, indoor parking, a cafe and a restaurant, a picturesque park with a zone for walking pets, a modern gymnasium, concierge services and security. Nook is a short walk from Energy Metro Station. In the immediate vicinity is the Ibn Battuta shopping center and the Plaza Festival — IKEA & ACE with many different stores. In about half an hour, you can get by car to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as get to the Dubai Mall, La Mer and Burj Al Arab shopping center. The developer offers a convenient payment plan: 10% - down payment 90% - upon completion
Agency: TRANIO
We offer beautiful townhouses with balconies, parking spaces and elevators. The residence features landscaped green areas, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, gyms, tennis courts and sports grounds, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - 4 quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Double-glazed windows and balconies Kitchen cabinetry and countertops Satellite antenna High-speed Internet Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to parks, schools, mosques, shopping malls and places of interest. IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE - 5 minutes drive Global Village - 11 minutes drive Zayed University - 11 minutes drive Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes drive
