Complex of furnished apartments and townhouses Eleganz close to highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oakley Square by Ellington Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,189 Sqft
Powder room
Study area
Laundry area
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Parks & Leisure
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Shopping area
Cycling, Jogging & Running track
Dining & Retail outlet
Spa & Sauna
Fitness centre
School & Institute
Sports court
Lap Pool
Baja shelf
Cabanas
Lush spaces
Padel tennis
Cinema room
Location Nearby;
Palm Jumeirah – 10 mins
Dubai Marina – 15 mins
Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
The Walk JBR – 20 mins
Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Apartments in the promising residential complex The Nook in the area of Jebel Ali!
For residents of the complex, world-class amenities are presented: pedestrian zones, a children's playground, a temperature-controlled pool, cross and bicycle paths, a prayer room, indoor parking, a cafe and a restaurant, a picturesque park with a zone for walking pets, a modern gymnasium, concierge services and security.
Nook is a short walk from Energy Metro Station. In the immediate vicinity is the Ibn Battuta shopping center and the Plaza Festival — IKEA & ACE with many different stores. In about half an hour, you can get by car to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as get to the Dubai Mall, La Mer and Burj Al Arab shopping center.
The developer offers a convenient payment plan:
10% - down payment
90% - upon completion
It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online.
Return on investment is an average of 6%.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
We offer beautiful townhouses with balconies, parking spaces and elevators.
The residence features landscaped green areas, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, gyms, tennis courts and sports grounds, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.
Completion - 4 quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double-glazed windows and balconies
Kitchen cabinetry and countertops
Satellite antenna
High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to parks, schools, mosques, shopping malls and places of interest.
IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE - 5 minutes drive
Global Village - 11 minutes drive
Zayed University - 11 minutes drive
Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes drive