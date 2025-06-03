Residential complex New high-rise project ALTA V1EW c lounge areas in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

ALTA V1EW is a modern residential complex, located in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The complex is created for comfortable urban life with the elements of seclusion. ALTA V1EW offers its residents roof-top sitting areas, modern fitness centers and stylish lounge spaces, where you can relax after a busy day. The thought-out infrastructure allows for combine active rhythm of the megapolis with private atmosphere.

Amenities:

roof-top sitting areas

modern gym

lounge spaces

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan

Standard: 1-/60/30

With post-payment: 10/60/30 (from April, 2029 till August, 2030)

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances

Advantages

The project is a good opportunity to purchase real estate in Dubai for both private living and investment. ALTA V1EW is especially attractive due to its location, functional layout and affordable starting price.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project offers convenient access to the key locations of the city, including Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and Mall of the Emirates, as well as to the main transport corridors.