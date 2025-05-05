Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

The Orchard Place is the epitome of contemporary living in the heart of one of Dubai’s most sought-after areas, Jumeirah Village Circle. The complex seamlessly combines the dynamism of the metropolis with privacy, offering residents a quiet oasis in the midst of a rapidly developing city. The project consists of two impressive towers, 23 and 30 storeys high. Cozy studios and spacious apartments with 1–2 bedrooms are available for purchase.

The project has a number of modern and convenient features. There is a gym equipped with modern exercise machines and fitness areas, which allows you to stay in shape in comfortable conditions. For lovers of yoga and meditation, there is a panoramic terrace, which provides the opportunity to practice in the fresh air with a beautiful view. For those who value relaxation and health, there are steam saunas, allowing you to relax and recuperate after a workout or an active day. The project territory has separate swimming pools for adults and children, which ensures comfort and safety for the whole family. For barbecues and cozy joint events, there are specially equipped areas where you can enjoy delicious food and a pleasant atmosphere in the company of friends and family. Fans of active recreation will find something to do on the padel court, which makes the project attractive to fans of this dynamic sport. For business meetings and various events, there is a spacious specially equipped space, equipped with everything necessary for the successful organization of conferences, seminars and corporate events. Children's areas include both indoor and outdoor playgrounds, which ensures comfortable and safe time spending for children and teenagers, and also creates conditions for their active development and entertainment. All these amenities make the project a modern complex focused on the comfort, health and active lifestyle of its residents.

Features of the flats

Every detail is carefully thought out: open and semi-closed kitchens, balconies and terraces, spacious wardrobes and built-in closets, laundry areas, combined bathrooms. The interiors are decorated with special attention to detail, using natural and noble materials from leading world brands. The design creates an atmosphere of coziness, balance and sophistication - ideal for living and relaxing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

From The Orchard Place it takes roughly 23 minutes to drive to Dubai Mall, 17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 18 minutes to Burj Al Arab and 22 minutes to The Walk JBR.