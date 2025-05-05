  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$189,892
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25919
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2452083
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Orchard Place is the epitome of contemporary living in the heart of one of Dubai’s most sought-after areas, Jumeirah Village Circle. The complex seamlessly combines the dynamism of the metropolis with privacy, offering residents a quiet oasis in the midst of a rapidly developing city. The project consists of two impressive towers, 23 and 30 storeys high. Cozy studios and spacious apartments with 1–2 bedrooms are available for purchase.

The project has a number of modern and convenient features. There is a gym equipped with modern exercise machines and fitness areas, which allows you to stay in shape in comfortable conditions. For lovers of yoga and meditation, there is a panoramic terrace, which provides the opportunity to practice in the fresh air with a beautiful view. For those who value relaxation and health, there are steam saunas, allowing you to relax and recuperate after a workout or an active day. The project territory has separate swimming pools for adults and children, which ensures comfort and safety for the whole family. For barbecues and cozy joint events, there are specially equipped areas where you can enjoy delicious food and a pleasant atmosphere in the company of friends and family. Fans of active recreation will find something to do on the padel court, which makes the project attractive to fans of this dynamic sport. For business meetings and various events, there is a spacious specially equipped space, equipped with everything necessary for the successful organization of conferences, seminars and corporate events. Children's areas include both indoor and outdoor playgrounds, which ensures comfortable and safe time spending for children and teenagers, and also creates conditions for their active development and entertainment. All these amenities make the project a modern complex focused on the comfort, health and active lifestyle of its residents.

Features of the flats

Every detail is carefully thought out: open and semi-closed kitchens, balconies and terraces, spacious wardrobes and built-in closets, laundry areas, combined bathrooms. The interiors are decorated with special attention to detail, using natural and noble materials from leading world brands. The design creates an atmosphere of coziness, balance and sophistication - ideal for living and relaxing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

From The Orchard Place it takes roughly 23 minutes to drive to Dubai Mall, 17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 18 minutes to Burj Al Arab and 22 minutes to The Walk JBR.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,09M
Residential complex Sweden Beach Palace — scandinavian-style villas by Kleindienst with a private beach area in The World Islands, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$34,90M
Apartment building Riverside Crescent by Sobha Realty
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$431,053
Residential complex Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$28,59M
Residential complex Anwa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,240
You are viewing
Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$189,892
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Canal Crown — residential complex by DAMAC with swimming pools, aqua fitness equipment and observation deck in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Canal Crown — residential complex by DAMAC with swimming pools, aqua fitness equipment and observation deck in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$981,183
The project is an exquisite residential complex from DAMAC Properties, one of the most renowned luxury property developers in the Middle East. Studios, spacious flats with high ceilings and luxury apartments with a terrace and panoramic views over the city. The project has an unusual infrast…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,81M
We offer spacious apartments with panoramic views. The residence features a private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio, a landscaped garden, a cafe, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby inf…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Oceano
Residential complex Oceano
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,548
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
Area 66–149 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced br…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications