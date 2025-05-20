  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New project VERDAN1A 4 with swimming pools and lounge areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New project VERDAN1A 4 with swimming pools and lounge areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$182,719
;
12
Last update: 28/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Verdania 4 by Object 1 is a stylish boutique complex in Dubailand Residence Complex, created on the principle of eco-friendy and conscious lifestyle. The building architecture combines modern minimalism and natural motives, and its surrounding - green areas, landscaped paths and thought-out communal spaces - makes the atmosphere os seclusion and tranquility. Location of the complex just 20 minutes from Downtown Dubai ensures the ideal balance between suburb serenity and urban convenience.

The project offers a thought-out collection of layouts: studios, apartments with 1, 2.5 and 3.5 bedrooms for different demands and stages of life. The flats feature large windows, quality finishing, modern kitchens with appliances, and thought-out space zoning. Amont the key amenities are - a refined lobby with double-height ceilings, a half-Olympic swimming pool and a separate kids' pool, a lounge area with sun loungers and sofas, Baja Shelf - a ground with a waterfront relaxation area, as well as a fully equipped kids' play room. It's a place, where comfort is combined with functionality and aesthetics.

Verdania 4 offers a flexible installment plan 20/50/30 with post-handover payment, making the purchase affordable and safe. The project will be ideal for both living, and investment, due to sound liquidity of the area, dynamic development of the location, and Object 1 authority.

Amenities:

  • elegant lobby with double-height ceilings
  • half-Olympic swimming pool and kids' pool
  • sun loungers and lounge area by the pool
  • Baja Shelf relaxation area
  • fully equipped kids' play room

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

20/50/30 (30% after handover - from January, 2028 till June, 2030)

Features of the flats

Kitchen is included.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Business Bay - 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall - 16 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 23 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

