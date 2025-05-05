Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bristol with a private beach in Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE

Bristol by Emaar is an exclusive residential project on Emaar Beachfront, one of Dubai’s most prestigious coastal areas. It is the perfect combination of contemporary design, premium finishes and the secluded atmosphere of a private resort. Each residence has been thought out to the smallest detail: spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious balconies and terraces create a feeling of endless space and harmony with the sea.

Residents of Bristol have access to a private beach, infinity pools overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a state-of-the-art fitness club and wellness center. Indoor infrastructure includes a cinema, bowling alley, lounge areas, a spa complex and fine dining restaurants, offering world-class leisure right at home. And the view from the windows opens up breathtaking panoramas of Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis, Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab, turning every morning into an unforgettable moment.

Infinity pools

Private beach

Cinema and bowling

Premium fitness club

SPA and wellness center

Gourmet restaurants

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project boasts a unique location that provides the perfect balance of privacy and convenience. Emaar Beachfront is a gated island community connected to the city’s major transportation arteries, allowing easy access to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Airport. It offers absolute luxury, harmony and inspiring views of the azure waters of the Gulf.