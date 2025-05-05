  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bristol with a private beach in Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bristol with a private beach in Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,01M
14/04/2025
$1,99M
13/04/2025
$2,00M
12/04/2025
$2,00M
11/04/2025
$2,05M
10/04/2025
$2,06M
09/04/2025
$2,07M
08/04/2025
$2,07M
06/04/2025
$2,07M
05/04/2025
$2,05M
04/04/2025
$2,08M
03/04/2025
$2,10M
02/04/2025
$2,09M
01/04/2025
$2,09M
30/03/2025
$2,08M
29/03/2025
$2,10M
28/03/2025
$2,11M
27/03/2025
$2,10M
26/03/2025
$2,10M
25/03/2025
$2,09M
24/03/2025
$2,08M
;
16
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24879
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422555
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Bristol by Emaar is an exclusive residential project on Emaar Beachfront, one of Dubai’s most prestigious coastal areas. It is the perfect combination of contemporary design, premium finishes and the secluded atmosphere of a private resort. Each residence has been thought out to the smallest detail: spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious balconies and terraces create a feeling of endless space and harmony with the sea.

Residents of Bristol have access to a private beach, infinity pools overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a state-of-the-art fitness club and wellness center. Indoor infrastructure includes a cinema, bowling alley, lounge areas, a spa complex and fine dining restaurants, offering world-class leisure right at home. And the view from the windows opens up breathtaking panoramas of Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis, Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab, turning every morning into an unforgettable moment.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Infinity pools
  • Private beach
  • Cinema and bowling
  • Premium fitness club
  • SPA and wellness center
  • Gourmet restaurants
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project boasts a unique location that provides the perfect balance of privacy and convenience. Emaar Beachfront is a gated island community connected to the city’s major transportation arteries, allowing easy access to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Airport. It offers absolute luxury, harmony and inspiring views of the azure waters of the Gulf.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$368,992
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,138
Residential complex Hayat Residence
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$140,000
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$828,915
Residential complex Ayala
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$222,435
You are viewing
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bristol with a private beach in Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Binghatti Elite
Residential complex Binghatti Elite
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$162,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 27
Comfortable apartments in the new residential complex Binghatti Elite in the Dubai Production City area! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Developed infrastructure! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amen…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Luxor Imtiaz
Apartment building Luxor Imtiaz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,228
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 30
In the thriving landscape of JVC, Luxor stands as a beacon of sophistication, set to transform the skyline and the very way you perceive luxury. Fully furnished apartments, direct access to the park, cinema, landscaped gardens and much more. Rooftop pool, fully equipped gym, BBQ exclusive a…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Aqua Dimore
Residential complex Aqua Dimore
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,110
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Luxury apartments with a furnished kitchen and necessary appliances! Interest-free installments! High yield - 8%! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental! Aqua Dimore in Al Barsha South! Amenities: swimming pool, steam bath, sauna, SPA, jacuzzi, cascading fountains , green …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications