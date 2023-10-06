Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Commercial
  4. Dubai
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Dubai, UAE

commercial real estates
41
hotels
3
offices
22
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant in Dubai, UAE
Restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Area 69 m²
Warning: opportunity in the strategic zone - retail stores in Miami 2 Location: JVT Comple…
€382,817
Restaurant in Dubai, UAE
Restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Area 2 738 m²
Floor 24/24
HABITA is pleased to offer this huge retail unit by Binghatti Developers in their new projec…
€912,380
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir