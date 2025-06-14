Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Manhal
  4. Residential

Residential properties for Sale in Al Manhal, United Arab Emirates

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Al Manhal, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Manhal, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Price starting from AED 3,300,000 | From 117 sqm Sama Yas by Aldar – Redefining Luxury Livin…
$898,583
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Al Manhal, United Arab Emirates

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go