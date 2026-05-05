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Business for Sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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сommercial properties
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6
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Commercial property 200 000 m² in Mykolaiv Raion, Ukraine
Commercial property 200 000 m²
Mykolaiv Raion, Ukraine
Area 200 000 m²
I'll give you 20g for the burning garden. Wolverine. Private property, potion. The first 10g…
$150,000
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Commercial property 670 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 670 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 670 m²
9167. We offer for sale a detached, 3-storey building on Levitan. Total area of 670 sq.m. Pe…
$670,000
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Commercial property 96 m² in Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial property 96 m²
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 96 m²
24190. Commercial premises for sale in the Riviera Gardens residential complex next to the R…
$100,380
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Commercial property 19 170 m² in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial property 19 170 m²
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Area 19 170 m²
24950 Logistics center with refrigeration equipment for sale. Strategic location in the sout…
$472,500
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Commercial property 60 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 60 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 60 m²
31178. Selling a premises in the District of the New Market. Total area of ​​60 sq.m. Overha…
$75,550
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Commercial property 1 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 140 m²
31171. I will sell a commercial premises for Nedelin. The total area of ​​1140 sq.m. High -q…
$1,35M
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Office 167 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 167 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 167 m²
15828 Selling a spacious room on Fontana. The total area of the room is 167 square meters. …
$115,000
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Commercial property 480 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 480 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 480 m²
No. 1233. We offer for sale a facade 2-storey building near the Shevchenko Park on Uspenskay…
$590,000
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Commercial property 192 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 192 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 192 m²
25509. Selling office space in a new complex near Shevchenko Park and Lanzheron Beach. Total…
$350,000
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Commercial property 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
24454. Selling an existing rental business in the Arcadia residential complex South Palmyra.…
$110,000
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Commercial property 2 919 m² in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 919 m²
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Area 2 919 m²
9911. We offer for sale a complex of buildings in the village. The Great Dalnik is a 20-minu…
$300,000
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Commercial property 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
37144 Offered for sale basement non-residential premises with repairs, located in the reside…
$45,000
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