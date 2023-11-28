Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Odesa
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

сommercial property
1035
hotels
12
offices
86
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
shops
34
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Restaurant 3 rooms with surveillance security system in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 3 rooms with surveillance security system
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Dining/café/bar, opposite the bus station central. Expensive and high-quality repair was per…
€77,567
Leave a request
Restaurant 6 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
A functioning bar by the sea
€141,446
Leave a request
Restaurant in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 230 m²
Ready restaurant. rolled-up business, land rental, building certificate. all communications,…
€264,641
Leave a request
Restaurant in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 302 m²
Ready restaurant with expensive classic repair and "filling."
€456,278
Leave a request
Restaurant 2 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 250 m²
Luxurious place, facade, prominent, passing, under cafe, notary, bank, possible rent with th…
€657,040
Leave a request
Restaurant 3 rooms with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 3 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 162 m²
Ready restaurant. Beautiful exquisite repair. Convenient location of the hall and summer pla…
€438,027
Leave a request
Restaurant 8 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 762 m²
For sale is a successful restaurant in Taiovo, a separate two-storey building with a total a…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Restaurant 2 rooms with air conditioning in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 2 rooms with air conditioning
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
I will sell the operating cafe in the very Center, L. Tolstogo Str ./Nezhinsky Str., Cathedr…
€54,753
Leave a request
Restaurant 10 rooms with basement in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 10 rooms with basement
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 230 m²
Ready restaurant business on the first line by the sea, Luzanovka beach. 2 banquet halls, la…
€273,767
Leave a request
Restaurant 3 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Restaurant-type cafe, big summer playground. Beautiful repair. Facade door and 2 window wind…
€200,762
Leave a request
Restaurant 8 rooms with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 8 rooms with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 485 m²
2-storey separate complex from operating restaurants and business center. Restaurant facade,…
€730,045
Leave a request
Restaurant 3 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Operating business, ready cafe in the center, total area of 260 sq.m., 3 hall 42+30+52 sq.m.…
€132,321
Leave a request
Restaurant with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Restaurant with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 65 m²
The finished bar with shashlik is for sale. Fireplace hall. Free-standing building. Two entr…
€22,814
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir