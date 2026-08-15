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Restaurants for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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7 properties total found
Restaurant 450 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 450 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 450 m²
For sale two-overkhov okrema Budivlya (kolish restaurant) with lit Maidanchik ped be-a kind …
$600,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
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Restaurant 150 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 150 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 150 m²
Exclusive offer: legendary bar on Langeronovskaya, 150 m2 Address ooh Langeronovskaya, betwe…
$1,25M
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Restaurant 130 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 130 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
Placed café/restaurant on the vul. Trojka Prepare to sell a uniquely placed café abo restaur…
$260,000
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Restaurant 275 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 275 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 275 m²
It seems to be a unique room in the history center of Odessa, on the intersection of the Bun…
$300,000
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Restaurant 889 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 889 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 889 m²
The exclusive format that comes up in the market is rarely: a new separate front-end buildin…
$2,50M
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Restaurant 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
Exclusive proposition: legendary confectionery with power in the heart Odesa. Addresses Wool…
$1,15M
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TekceTekce
Restaurant 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
Preparing a business at the heart of the historical part of the mist on the crossroads of th…
$250,000
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