Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Odesa, Ukraine

;
сommercial properties
698
restaurants
7
hotels
37
manufacture buildings
4
Show more
Office Delete
Clear all
120 properties total found
Office 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
27833. I'll sell the room at the center. Total area of 140 sq.m. Planned for 4 rooms. Workin…
$190,000
Leave a request
Office 368 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 368 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 368 m²
30939 a commercial premises are sold in a busy city center on Malaya Arnautskaya Street. The…
$290,000
Leave a request
Office 1 021 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 1 021 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 021 m²
1231. I'll sell the office on the street. Cosmonauts / General Petrov. Area of premises 1021…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Office 730 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 730 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 730 m²
30097 Office and warehouse premises for sale on Mechnikova Street Total area 730 sq.m. in th…
$350,000
Leave a request
Office 62 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 62 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 62 m²
14189. The facade office in the city center on Astashkina Street. Reception, two offices, ki…
$38,000
Leave a request
Office 90 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 90 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
26020. Selling premises in the Miracle City residential complex. Room area 90 sq.m. Large ha…
$30,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Office 305 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 305 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 305 m²
19968 We offer for sale office space in the elite complex "Karkashadze Houses". Total area 3…
$150,000
Leave a request
Office 29 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 29 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 29 m²
25773. Selling commercial premises on Tairova. Total area 29 sq.m. Individual entrance. Desi…
$33,000
Leave a request
Office 209 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 209 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 209 m²
I'm adding an office on the 8th floor, the area 209 m ². Rememont was done in charge about 1…
$3,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 65 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 65 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 65 m²
A prepared business that brings steady income on day one after the agreement. Main features:…
$83,009
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 610 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 610 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 610 m²
32881. I'll sell a detached building on French Boulevard. It is planned for separate offices…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Office 47 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 47 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 47 m²
# 1311 Center. The facade. The office is 47 meters. The second floor, the second floor, the …
$58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 1 149 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 1 149 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 149 m²
I'll sell off-site BC on Tahrova, near the shopping center Metro, Epicentre. Terasa, 4 balco…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 135 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 135 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 135 m²
33291. FASAD Commercial premises 135 m2 in the historical center of Odessa. An architectural…
$87,500
Leave a request
Office 15 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 15 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 m²
38115 I will sell office space in LCD Literary. Modern residential complex. Area of 14.8 m2.…
$18,500
Leave a request
Office 160 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 160 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 160 m²
13495 Office separate building for sale 160 sq.m. on the overfill. Two separate entrances,…
$50,000
Leave a request
Office 255 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 255 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 255 m²
38034. On sale office complex of a large area of 254.7 sq.m., located in the ground floor of…
$368,000
Leave a request
Office 171 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 171 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 171 m²
38184 For sale premises for commerce in the historical center of the city. The room with an …
$390,000
Leave a request
Office 2 007 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 2 007 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 2 007 m²
№ 3508. . . We offer for sale a new 2nd floor children's center - near Victory Park in ul. S…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Office 57 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 57 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 57 m²
21535 Office premises for sale on Peresyp. Total area 57 sq.m. Living space converted into a…
$32,500
Leave a request
Office 360 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 360 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 360 m²
No. 4530. We offer for sale a 3-storey building in the city center on the street. Catherine.…
$175,000
Leave a request
Office 90 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 90 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
25712. I will sell a premises with an area of ​​95 sq.m. On French Boulevard. Front entrance…
$180,000
Leave a request
Office 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
14030 I sell commercial premises in the watercolor business center. Total area of 40 sq.m. B…
$38,766
Leave a request
Office 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
No. 1251. I'll sell the facade corner office on the street. Oleshi/Greek. The total area of …
$175,000
Leave a request
Office 1 825 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 1 825 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 825 m²
23716 Selling a business center on Tairova. Detached rear, with an area of ​​1825 sq. m. Two…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Office 156 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 156 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 156 m²
Supposed to sell or rent a commercial square of 156 m ² in two levels. Object weight: fals…
$179,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
35119.I will sell a two-level office in the Center with panoramic views of the sea and the c…
$170,000
Leave a request
Office 101 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 101 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 101 m²
2653. We offer for sale a shopping and office room in the new LCD "Chkalov Tower" of the eli…
$205,000
Leave a request
Office 77 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 77 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 77 m²
2430. We offer for sale premises in the shopping center "Athena" on the Greek square. Total …
$70,000
Leave a request
Office 69 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 69 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 69 m²
32939 the front room is 68.9m2 with a capital tank. MAN 47, Cassard's head. Ack.Sahara.
$54,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go