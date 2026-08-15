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Manufacture Buildings in Odesa, Ukraine

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сommercial properties
698
restaurants
7
hotels
37
offices
120
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4 properties total found
Manufacture 15 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 15 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 000 m²
The Odega industrial suite, which really gives the "start without long dancing" -4 ha privat…
$5,00M
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Manufacture 15 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 15 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 600 m²
Sell a complex of non-village impurities of colish plant budmaterialiv, shaving on the terri…
$2,50M
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Manufacture 5 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 5 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
8.3 hectares of infrastructure is the maximum capacity of the bill of Odesa port. ¶ To sell …
$3,00M
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Manufacture 3 119 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 3 119 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 119 m²
For sale 3-overhead ocreme budivlya virobniche shop zagali area of 2 723 m2, with a surf 396…
$500,000
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