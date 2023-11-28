Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Odesa
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Odesa, Ukraine

сommercial property
9 properties total found
Manufacture 20 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 20
Area 1 200 m²
Two-storey production, base 200 sq.m. - for warehouse, 2 floors of 500 sq.m. For any industr…
€638,789
Leave a request
Manufacture 7 rooms with bath house in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 7 rooms with bath house
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
A separate farm with a lake, a rest house, there is garlic, a bath. Hoz buildings: poultry h…
€1,19M
Leave a request
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 570 m²
Separate multi-purpose building with Euro repair and correct documents
€620,538
Leave a request
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 3 185 m²
Production and storage base with repair shops and administrative premises, section of 1.32 h…
€410,650
Leave a request
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 2 790 m²
Complex of non-residential premises of free purpose for any type of activity (warehouse, pro…
€775,673
Leave a request
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 4 780 m²
Production, storage, office space with railway branch. State Act with a whole purpose - prod…
€1,83M
Leave a request
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 13 500 m²
Complex of buildings on a prominent, passing place. Under any type of activity. A strong, go…
€5,02M
Leave a request
Manufacture 25 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 25
Area 2 376 m²
The hotel is housed in a three-storey building with penthouse. The size of the building is 4…
€885,179
Leave a request
Manufacture 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
additional construction: garage, a lot of subs. rooms
€228,139
Leave a request
