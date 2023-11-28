Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

9 properties total found
Warehouse 1 room in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 640 m²
storage room 540 sq.m., ceiling height 4 m, ramp, household premises (showers, bathrooms, et…
€1,460
Warehouse 1 room in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 880 m²
storage rooms 300, 330 and 880 sq.m. on the terriorory of the whole property complex, we han…
€2,008
Warehouse 1 room with basement in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room with basement
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 660 m²
basement storage room 460 + 200 sq.m., ramp, elevator for 1.5 t, voltage 380, fire and secur…
€1,095
Warehouse 65 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 65 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 65
Area 9 000 m²
Ul Ovidiopol Motor arc Operating offshore warehouse complex On the protected area of 1,6602 …
€1,83M
Warehouse 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 630 m²
Mr. Clover Bridge, land 1,311 hectares. Hangar 540 sq.m. Room 70 sq.m. with 3 rooms
€456,278
Warehouse 2 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 14 400 m²
land plot of 4 hectares for the construction of a warehouse terminal with office buildings (…
€3,65M
Warehouse 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 303 m²
Front room
€91,256
Warehouse 17 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 17
Area 451 m²
Separate building with good transport junction, with parking spaces. Fits office, transport,…
€182,511
Warehouse 1 room with basement in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room with basement
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 11 m²
White-storey warehouse room 11.3 m with basement for nip area 11.1 m. Entrance door forged i…
€6,388
