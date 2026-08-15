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Warehouses for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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сommercial properties
698
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7
hotels
37
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6 properties total found
Warehouse 700 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 700 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
Green area of 12 peaks with stone building Voila facade. o.World. Land in private property f…
$840,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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Warehouse 15 842 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 15 842 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 842 m²
An industrial complex complex complex in Odessa, with a 30-foot branch and a bomb factory in…
$3,00M
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
It is possible to promote to your respect the industrial and warehouse complex, shaking for …
$1,38M
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Warehouse 950 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 950 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 950 m²
Green Region of 17 Pitch with the hangar The facade to the veil. Bugayska - 38 meters Land i…
$480,000
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Warehouse 125 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 125 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 125 m²
Sell the capital compound with professional cold equipment. The ideal option to keep freezin…
$85,000
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Warehouse 3 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 3 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
A multi-functional complex at Odessa Center The Geographic Center of the City of Directed 12…
$600,000
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