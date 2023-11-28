Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

12 properties total found
Hotel 24 rooms with terrace, with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 24 rooms with terrace, with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 24
Area 1 580 m²
The modern hotel 1580m2., built in 2010, is located in the center of the Arkadia resort area…
€1,18M
Leave a request
Hotel 40 rooms with sauna in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 40 rooms with sauna
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 40
Area 1 911 m²
The operating hotel. 32 rooms, banquet hall, sauna, parking. European-quality repair
€1,37M
Leave a request
Hotel 7 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 355 m²
The heart of the city. Facade front on Havana. The mini hotel consists of 5 rooms, including…
€164,260
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms with yard, with swimming pool in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 20 rooms with yard, with swimming pool
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 20
Area 1 000 m²
Willa Neapol. Villa Naples is a magnificent building with a small quiet patio, swimming pool…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with elevator, with yard, with swimming pool in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 17 rooms with elevator, with yard, with swimming pool
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 17
Area 1 000 m²
Hotel in Arkadi.A separate building with a total area of 1000 sq.m. Section 8 hundred. Villa…
€1,46M
Leave a request
Hotel 25 rooms with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 25 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 25
Area 500 m²
New apartment in the heart of the city. Beautiful stylish and. in the best traditions of cla…
€1,19M
Leave a request
Hotel 30 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 30 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 30
Area 626 m²
Separate 2-storey building after the 2015 major reconstruction. 1 floor - car wash for 4 box…
€593,161
Leave a request
Hotel 25 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 25
Area 1 185 m²
Separate surrender for any activity
€1,10M
Leave a request
Hotel in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 920 m²
The 3rd et. building non-residential fund, for 7.26 hundred with GA and ATP to mini hotel, o…
€866,928
Leave a request
Hotel in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 450 m²
Cottage, level 4, in a quiet place Arcadia, on the sea. Direct own descent to the sea, its o…
€447,152
Leave a request
Hotel with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 560 m²
Mini - hotel in the city center, 8 rooms and office space 115 sq.m. Expensive repair. "filli…
€730,045
Leave a request
Hotel 5 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Belgian in the city centre, mini hotel with 5 rooms. Expensive repair, "filling." Operating …
€447,152
Leave a request
