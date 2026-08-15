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Hotels for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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37 properties total found
Hotel 250 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 250 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
No. 3757. We offer for sale an operating business hostel in the historical center of the cit…
$250,000
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Hotel 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
9265. We offer for sale a ready-made hotel business in the heart of Odessa, a 2-minute walk …
$550,000
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Hotel 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
No. 1275 We offer for sale a new 3-storey hotel. Levanevsky. Total area of 500 sq.m. Planned…
$1,20M
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Hotel 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
33057 Apartments for sale at Maristella Marine Residence. The total area is 40 square meters…
$145,000
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Hotel 475 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 475 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 475 m²
36918 For sale two-storey house on Lviv street, with a total area of 475 m2 on a plot of 7 a…
$430,000
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Hotel 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
9570 We offer for sale a ready-made business in the Odessa Center on Ekaterinskaya Street. H…
$420,000
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TekceTekce
Hotel 623 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 623 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 623 m²
10157. We offer for sale an operating hotel with a bath complex and a restaurant on D. Donsk…
$1,20M
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Hotel 360 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 360 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 360 m²
No. 1282. We're offering a hotel for sale. Kotowski on the street. South Road. Seaside. Tota…
$120,000
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Hotel 1 900 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 1 900 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 900 m²
No. 1259 We offer for sale an operating hotel complex on the Fountain on Donskoy Street. Tot…
$2,00M
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Hotel 171 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 171 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 171 m²
3331. ..I will sell apartments in MARISTELLA, with a total area of 171 sq.m., Krasnye Zor St…
$350,000
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Hotel 730 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 730 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 730 m²
No1320 We offer for sale an operating business in the very center of Odessa on Richeliewska …
$1,60M
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Hotel 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
8194. We offer for sale a functioning mini hotel in the heart of the resort city of Odessa. …
$650,000
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Hotel 355 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 355 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 355 m²
34826. For sale is a room of 355 m2 with a convenient layout and three separate entrances. T…
$280,000
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Hotel 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
12169. Mini hotel with 8 rooms in the area of 411 Batteries. Separately standing building 20…
$155,000
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Hotel 171 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 171 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 171 m²
9166. We offer for sale 3 hotel rooms in the hotel and apartment complex "Maristella". Total…
$450,000
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Hotel 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
8193 We offer for sale a functioning mini hotel in the heart of the resort city of Odessa. P…
$650,000
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Hotel 315 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 315 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 315 m²
33362 I will sell a hotel on the Fountain Total area of 315 sq.m. It is planned for 9 rooms …
$500,000
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Hotel 1 899 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 1 899 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 899 m²
9849. . . We offer a hotel complex with 10 tbsp for sale. Fontana. Made on 3 floors. The tot…
$6,00M
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Hotel 1 300 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 1 300 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 300 m²
1313. We offer for sale a detached three-storey hotel made of red brick in Arcadia on Kamani…
$900,000
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Hotel 149 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 149 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 149 m²
3581. We offer for sale a mini hotel near Greek Square. Total area of 149 sq.m. It is planne…
$200,000
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Hotel 5 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 5 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
36765 Exclusive hotel complex by the sea - a space of comfort, status and stable income We …
$6,00M
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Hotel 300 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 300 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 300 m²
No. 4649 An operating business on the street is offered for sale. Dacha Kovalevsky / corner …
$360,000
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Hotel 2 400 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 2 400 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 2 400 m²
3502. . . We offer for sale a new five-star finished hotel on the street. Jewish. A 7-story …
$7,00M
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Hotel 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
33056 Apartments for sale at Maristella Marine Residence. The total area is 40 square meters…
$145,000
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Hotel 750 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 750 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
No3596 We offer for sale a luxury hotel on the Fountain in walking distance from the sea and…
$960,000
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Hotel 440 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 440 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 440 m²
No. 1274. We offer for sale a new 2-storey hotel on Tairova in the Lviv street. Equipped wit…
$750,000
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Hotel 224 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 224 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 224 m²
6855. We offer for sale Apart-hotel in the most profitable area of the city - Arcadia. The h…
$290,000
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 1 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 600 m²
№ 1319 We offer for sale a finished hotel business in Arcadia on the street. Kamanina. The t…
$1,60M
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 3 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
№ 2270. . We offer for sale the property complex of the hotel and office center on 10 Art. B…
$3,00M
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Hotel 320 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 320 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 320 m²
No. 3725. I will sell a hotel on the Fountain in 4 floors! Total area of 320 sq.m. 17 rooms …
$550,000
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