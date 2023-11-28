Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Odesa

Commercial real estate in Odesa, Ukraine

restaurants
13
hotels
12
offices
86
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
shops
34
1 035 properties total found
Office in Odesa, Ukraine
Office
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,37M
Commercial in city center, with parking, with with repair in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial in city center, with parking, with with repair
Odesa, Ukraine
€1,37M
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 220 m²
€730,045
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 540 m²
€455,365
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
€213,538
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 95 m²
€86,693
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 147 m²
€109,507
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
€36,501
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 789 m²
€6,39M
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 95 m²
€73,004
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 22 m²
€21,901
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 24 m²
€19,164
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
€31,027
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 148 m²
€137,066
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 165 m²
€155,135
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
€31,939
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 39 m²
€32,304
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 115 m²
€91,256
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 154 m²
€146,009
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 165 m²
€144,184
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 62 m²
€22,814
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 412 m²
€730,045
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 65 m²
€86,693
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 62 m²
€65,704
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 177 m²
€273,767
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 133 m²
€114,070
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
€100,381
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 65 m²
€44,715
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 52 m²
€41,065
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
€65,704
