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Сommercial property in Odesa, Ukraine

;
restaurants
7
hotels
37
offices
120
manufacture buildings
4
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698 properties total found
Private Ownership in Odesa, Ukraine
Private Ownership
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Premium Multifunctional Building for Sale in Central Odesa, Ukraine A rare opportunity to…
$9,00M
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Commercial property 102 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 102 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 102 m²
12797 I will sell a facade room with repairs in the city center on Preobrazhenskaya Street. …
$300,000
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Commercial property 90 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 90 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
The facets are 124; separate the building There's a trade room that's about 90 m ² on the fr…
$153,000
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BPS Consulting
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Commercial property 136 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 136 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 136 m²
21551. Facade premises for sale for business on Cheryomushki. Total area 136 sq.m. A modern …
$82,000
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Commercial property 48 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 48 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 48 m²
38272
$25,800
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Manufacture 15 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 15 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 000 m²
The Odega industrial suite, which really gives the "start without long dancing" -4 ha privat…
$5,00M
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TekceTekce
Office 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
27833. I'll sell the room at the center. Total area of 140 sq.m. Planned for 4 rooms. Workin…
$190,000
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Office 368 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 368 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 368 m²
30939 a commercial premises are sold in a busy city center on Malaya Arnautskaya Street. The…
$290,000
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Commercial property 1 231 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 231 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 231 m²
1309. A building in the very center of Odessa on the street is offered for sale. Nezhinskaya…
$850,000
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Commercial property 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
38273
$51,600
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Commercial property 430 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 430 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 430 m²
19198. A detached building for sale in the Suvorovsky district. Capital building 230 sq.m. a…
$210,000
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Hotel 250 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 250 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
No. 3757. We offer for sale an operating business hostel in the historical center of the cit…
$250,000
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Commercial property 18 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 18 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 18 m²
31233 an apartment is sold in the Malinovsky district with a separate entrance, which makes …
$10,800
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Commercial property 1 160 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 160 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 160 m²
7493 We offer for sale a building in near Moldavanka in the region of the Transfiguration Pa…
$610,000
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Commercial property 720 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 720 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 720 m²
27663 I will sell ready-made premises for a kindergarten/school and others in the Malinki re…
$800,000
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Commercial property 129 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 129 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 129 m²
26652. Selling commercial premises in the city center. Total area 129 sq.m. There is a front…
$100,000
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Commercial property 670 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 670 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 670 m²
9167. We offer for sale a detached, 3-storey building on Levitan. Total area of 670 sq.m. Pe…
$670,000
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Commercial property 1 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 200 m²
I'll give you the office room under any kind of activity. The total area is 1180 meters. Two…
$300,000
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Commercial property 1 317 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 317 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 317 m²
9120. We offer for sale a ready-made business in a busy place of Odessa. Operating car compl…
$420,000
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Hotel 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
9265. We offer for sale a ready-made hotel business in the heart of Odessa, a 2-minute walk …
$550,000
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Commercial property 455 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 455 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 455 m²
33389. I'll sell the building on the Fountain. It is located on the start of 8 acres. 2 floo…
$480,000
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Commercial property 102 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 102 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 102 m²
28849. Commercial premises for sale in the Center on Polskaya. Total area 102 sq.m. Modern r…
$200,000
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Commercial property 22 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 22 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 22 m²
20063 Business premises/apartment for sale in Malinovsky district. Total area - 22.9 sq. m. …
$16,000
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Commercial property 1 350 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 350 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 350 m²
No. 3651. We offer for sale a detached building in the city on the street. Agronomical. 1970…
$230,000
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Commercial property 480 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 480 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 480 m²
No. 1321 We offer for sale a spacious room on Ekaterininska Street. The total area is 480 sq…
$800,000
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
The most commercial compound of 1500 m ² with its own territory and a cargo transport conven…
$950,000
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Restaurant 450 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 450 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 450 m²
For sale two-overkhov okrema Budivlya (kolish restaurant) with lit Maidanchik ped be-a kind …
$600,000
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Office 1 021 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 1 021 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 021 m²
1231. I'll sell the office on the street. Cosmonauts / General Petrov. Area of premises 1021…
$1,000,000
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Commercial property 903 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 903 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 903 m²
9097. We offer for sale a room in a 5-storey house on the pos. Kotovsky. Total area 903 sq.m…
$1,13M
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Commercial property 181 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 181 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 181 m²
Supposed an elite building in one of the most prestigious areas in Odessa, Arcadia. It's loc…
$370,000
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