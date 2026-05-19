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Terraced Apartments for sale in Ukraine

;
Kyiv
22
Odesa
2914
Odesa Oblast
3761
Lymanka
64
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 989 m²
Floor 7/3
Unique 3-story penthouse in the center of Odesa A one-of-a-kind 3-story penthouse on the …
$3,00M
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1 bedroom apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 bedroom apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
LELELEKA by Odesa is a premium medical project in the center of Odessa in the format of a se…
$500,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Property types in Ukraine

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Ukraine

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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