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Apartments for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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2 897 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 989 m²
Floor 7/3
Unique 3-story penthouse in the center of Odesa A one-of-a-kind 3-story penthouse on the …
$3,00M
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
No. 1601 We offer for sale a 3-room apartment in a new brick house near the Victory Park on …
$200,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 141 m²
38407 I will sell an apartment in a new small apartment building of premium class on Zaslavs…
$200,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 36 m²
19025. I will sell a 1-room apartment on Kotovsky. Total area of 36 sq.m. The apartment is i…
$23,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 29 m²
22744. For sale apartment in a new residential complex in the city center. Residential compl…
$37,140
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 22 m²
28660 I will sell a cozy one-bedroom apartment on Stolbova. Total area of 22 sq.m. There are…
$16,500
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
23142 On sale three-bedroom apartment on the pos. Kotovsky. Total area of 42 sq.m. Major rep…
$30,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 26 m²
32162 I will sell a one-bedroom apartment on the street Dachnaya in a new house. Located on …
$41,600
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 87 m²
25498 I will sell a 3-room apartment in Altair 3 residential complex with sea views. The con…
$84,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
36609 An apartment is offered for sale in a new residential complex of business class Aquama…
$51,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 101 m²
№ 2706 Spacious apartment for sale on Fontana. Total area 101 sq.m. The condition of the ap…
$80,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
№ 3198 We offer for sale a chic version on Catherine Square. Located on the middle floor of …
$275,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 36 m²
27260. I will sell a 1-room apartment in the Golden Pillars. Total area of 31 sq.m. Modern r…
$31,500
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
21542 Sale of a two-bedroom apartment on Peresyp. Total area of 40 sq.m. Separate rooms. Fre…
$35,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 55 m²
37814 I will sell a 2-room apartment in 9 Pearls, French Boulevard Warm and bright apartmen…
$97,900
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3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 13/24
A beautiful three-bedroom apartment in the heart of Odessa on Pushkinskaya Street is waiting…
Price on request
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 82 m²
35842. I will sell a spacious 3-room apartment on the rope. Total area of 82 sq.m. Careful …
$55,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
34609. I will sell a one-bedroom apartment in the city center in the Prokhorovsky Quarter re…
$41,500
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 74 m²
26796. I will sell a 3-bedroom apartment on Heavenly Hundred. Located on the middle floor. T…
$60,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
35801. For sale a cozy two-room apartment in the river Shevchenko. The total area is 35 m2.…
$48,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 71 m²
22605 I will sell a 2-room apartment in the European residential complex. Located on the mid…
$78,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/12
Beautiful three-bedroom apartment in the center. The apartment is well-planned. Marble stair…
Price on request
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
24973. I will sell a spacious apartment with renovation in a brick house of the Bastma resid…
$110,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 91 m²
35729 I will sell a spacious 3-room apartment in the LCD Space on the Dacha on the Fountain.…
$115,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 145 m²
№ 441 Spacious 4 - room apartment in the historical part of Odessa. Separate rooms. High cei…
$270,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 18 m²
36584. Apartment for sale in a new house on Borovsky. The total area is 18 square meters. Go…
$17,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 28 m²
36415 I will sell a one-bedroom apartment in a modern complex of Tairovsky Gardens. The tota…
$29,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 69 m²
37424. Offered for sale two-bedroom apartment with a pantry in the LCD Altair (Tairova). Ap…
$50,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 76 m²
34732. We offer a spacious apartment of 75.7 m2 in the premium complex "Windsor" on Boris Li…
$150,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 38 m²
18542 On sale 1 room apartment on the 4th floor of a 4-storey house on the street. Tula / Lu…
$40,000
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Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine

with Garage
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with Terrace
with Sea view
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