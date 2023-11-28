Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

2 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
14 024 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/9
Beautiful view 3-room apartment is located in the elite LCD Costa Fontana on Fontana street …
€253,487
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 25/25
48 Pearl Expensive quality repair Floor - 25 Total area - 48 m² + 12 m² terrace with sea …
€104,944
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 11/18
Chic apartment for the family, stylish quality repair, everything is very expensive, did for…
€246,390
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 5/13
Beautiful 3rd room on Literary, 8 LCD 35 Pearl. Apartment on 5 floor /13 Total length 97 s…
€127,758
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 15/23
Three-bedroom apartment, total area 141 m2. Kitchen - dining room,25 m2 Floor 15 of 23 Plan…
€319,395
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment with the author's project in the LCD Gagarin Plaza. Residential complex …
€155,135
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 16/17
€301,143
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/9
€38,327
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/8
€67,529
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
€13,688
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 13/17
€33,765
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 15/25
€44,715
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
€52,928
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€21,901
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/4
€32,852
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 7/16
€91,256
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
€26,464
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 7/15
€104,944
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 10/24
€70,267
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/9
€45,628
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
€34,221
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
€36,411
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
€31,483
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 13/17
€182,511
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 13/16
€27,377
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
€50,191
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/24
€73,004
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/24
€31,939
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 11/24
€31,939
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
€31,026
