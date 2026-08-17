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Apartments for sale in Chornomorsk, Ukraine

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8 properties total found
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 75 m²
32704 I will sell a spacious one-room apartment in Chernomorsk on the first line from the se…
$79,000
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Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 112 m²
35372. I will sell a spacious three-room apartment in Chernomorsk with a direct view of the …
$86,000
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Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 93 m²
38441 I will sell a 2-room apartment with a terrace by the sea. The total area is 93 sq.m., …
$29,999
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Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 56 m²
35522. One-bedroom apartment for sale in Chernomorsk on Sail Street. The total area is 56 m…
$45,000
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Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 110 m²
36339 Apartment for sale in Chernomorsk, just 150 meters from the sea. Spacious apartment of…
$65,000
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Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 92 m²
35410. For sale a cozy and spacious four-room apartment with an area of 92 m2 in Chernomorsk…
$83,000
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Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
35371. For sale three-room apartment with major repairs in Chernomorsk. The total area is 9…
$85,000
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Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 85 m²
35386. We offer for sale a cozy apartment of 85 m2 in the heart of Chernomorsk on Mira Avenu…
$60,000
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